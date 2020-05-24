Take the pledge to vote

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2020: 5 Ways to Celebrate the Festival in Isolation

Eid is the festival of giving. This year the world is going through one of the worst crisis mankind has ever faced. On the pious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, you can donate something to people in need.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 24, 2020, 10:51 AM IST
Eid-Ul-Fitr 2020: 5 Ways to Celebrate the Festival in Isolation
Eid is the festival of giving. This year the world is going through one of the worst crisis mankind has ever faced. On the pious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, you can donate something to people in need.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way people lead their lives. Social distancing is the need of the hour and we can’t let our guard down even during festivals. Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the holiest festivals in Islam and is celebrated with loved ones. Under normal circumstances people would have gone to mosques to offer prayers, met and hugged their friends and family to extend the greetings. However, this year such congregations won’t be possible.

Even though it is not the best situation to be locked inside your home, there are ways in which you can still make the most of Eid-ul-Fitr 2020. Here are a few ideas.

Dress up

The festival of Eid is all about wearing your finest clothes and teaming them up with the most stunning accessories. Even though you cannot go to your relatives’ house, that doesn’t mean you can’t wear new clothes.

Cook Eid delicacies

Most people look forward to lunch or dinner gatherings on Eid when they gorge into lip-smacking delicacies. Cook that family biryani recipe, it will bring in the festive mood.

Schedule video calls

Yes, physical meetings won’t be possible but you can always connect through video calls or social media. Organise video conferences with your friends and indulge in some fun activities like playing games and singing songs.

Send gifts

For a lot of people Eid also means getting Eidi from the elders in the family. Order gifts online and the e-commerce websites will ensure they are delivered to your near and dear ones.

Donate for a cause

Eid is the festival of giving. This year the world is going through one of the worst crisis mankind has ever faced. On the pious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, you can donate something to people in need. After all, there is no bigger joy than bringing a smile on someone’s face on the holy occasion.

Loading