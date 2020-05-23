Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: How Can You Not Try These Unique Recepies?

Eid marks the end of Ramzan fasting. Muslims around the world enjoy a delicious spread of sweet and savoury dishes on this special occasion.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 23, 2020, 7:19 PM IST
Food and the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr are intrinsically linked. Eid is a time of feasting and merriment with friends and family. Eid marks the end of Ramzan fasting. Muslims around the world enjoy a delicious spread of sweet and savoury dishes on this special occasion.

We have shortlisted a few picks that can fulfill your traditional meal desires.

Rooh Afza

The Eid feast is incomplete without this refreshing beverage. Water and lime is added to rosy pink syrup to prepare this very popular drink.

Shahi Tukda Kheer

Who can ever say no to this sinful rich dessert? A lavish sweet dish is a must for a perfect meal. This incomparable pudding is prepared with vermicelli along with milk and lots of special dry-fruits.

Kimami Sewaiyan

The main ingredients of this sweet course are vermicelli and milk just like sheer khurma. The luscious variety is generously loaded with almond, coconut, lotus seeds and khoya to achieve a thicker consistency.

Sheermal

Sheermal is a traditional sweet flatbread that adorns the feast table on Eid. The rich and slightly chewy delicacy is prepared with the goodness of sugar, ghee and saffron-enhanced milk. They go exceptionally well with kormas and niharis.

Phirni

Yes, phirni as well for Eid! This dessert can be easily prepared by introducing milk to ground rice. To enhance the treat with fragrance and thickness, you can garnish with ample amounts of dry fruits and nuts.

