Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and Greeting to Share with Your Loved Ones

Eid-ul-Fitr, an auspicious festival of Muslims, is celebrated with much fanfare globally. The date of Eid-ul-Fitr is decided after the sighting of the crescent moon. Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 is likely to fall on May 24 or 25.

On Eid-ul-Fitr 2020, people wear new clothes, preparing delicacies and doing charity. People also visit their family and friends for festivities.

However, this year, Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations will be different as large gatherings are prohibited in view of the coronavirus pandemic. People are advised to say at home to protect themselves from COVID-19 and contain the spread of coronavirus.

Various Islamic leaders and governments across the world have asked people to offer prayers at home instead of gathering in large numbers at mosques.

With coronavirus lockdown and social distancing norms in place, people can wish their near and dear ones through video calls, on social media or text messages.

Here are some of the messages which you can send to your family and friends on the occasion of Eid 2020.

1. There’s no greater blessing than that of Allah. There’s no greater happiness than that of attaining pure Bliss. Eid Mubarak to you and your family! Eid-ul-Fitr 2020.

2. Eid is a day to cheer and to laugh with all your heart. It’s a day to be grateful to Allah for all of his heavenly blessings on us. Wishing you a happy Eid 2020.

3. Eid Mubarak! Seize the moment and be happy. Because very little is needed to make a happy life, it’s all within yourself and your way of thinking. Happy Eid 2020

4. Before we ask for happiness and prosperity, we should ask for mercy. May Allah shower his mercy on us. Eid Mubarak!

5. Accept the blessings of Allah with all your heart and forget the sorrows that burden your soul. Enjoy the moments you share with your family. Happy Eid!

6. Let this Eid be the occasion of sharing the love and caring for the people who need to be loved and cared. Eid Mubarak to all!

7. May this Eid bring joy and love to your heart and create all the opportunities of success for you! Eid Mubarak.

8. You can bring a smile on face even when I am feeling sad. A friend like is a treasure to keep forever. May Allah shower his blessings on you. Eid Mubarak dear!

9. May this Eid brings you joys unlimited, may all your wishes come true on this holy day, may Allah approve your kind deeds, forgive your disobedience and sins, and ease the suffering of all individuals around the globe. Eid Mubarak blessed by the grace of Allah. Eid Mubarak!

10. Eid is a day of sharing what we have and caring for others. May you have a wonderful Eid this year!

