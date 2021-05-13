Eid ul Fitr 2021: Traditional Dishes That You Must Try This Eid

The world is gearing up to celebrate Eid ul Fitr which will be observed on May 13 or 14. Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan/Ramadan during which Muslims fast. On Eid ul Fitr, people offer prayers and gather for a lavish feast later in the day with a sumptuous spread of food to be enjoyed with family and friends, to mark the first daylight meal after a month.

Here are some of the traditional dishes that are had during Eid ul Fitr 2021 celebration:

Biryani: One of the most loved dishes across India - the Biryani in its various forms is something you would not want to miss. Enjoy this delicacy with raita or salad.

Seekh Kebab: Smoky, succulent and delectable, this delicacy is prepared with a mix of spices and minced meat. It is one of the key items served during the celebratory meal.

Mutton Korma: This robust mutton curry needs no introduction. It’s a spicy meat curry teeming with aromatic masalas, cashew nut paste, saffron among others. The succulent and spicy pieces of mutton goes very well with sheermal (a slightly sweet and chewy flatbread) or rice.

Sheer Khurma: It is a wholesome pudding made with sweet milk, vermicelli and topped with nuts and raisins is a hit across age groups.

Kimami Sewaiyan: Another dessert just like sheer khurma, but this one is slightly thicker in consistency. Along with vermicelli, milk, khoya, sugar - lotus seeds, almonds, cashew, coconut and raisins are also added.

Phirni: A thickened milk pudding made with ground rice, the fragrant dessert is topped with loads of dry fruits and nuts.

Eid Mubarak !

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here