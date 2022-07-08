CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#WeatherUpdates#ShinzoAbe#IndvsEng
Home » News » Lifestyle » Elie Saab Presents Men's Line at Paris Haute Couture Runway
1-MIN READ

Elie Saab Presents Men's Line at Paris Haute Couture Runway

By: Lifestyle Desk

Reuters

Last Updated: July 08, 2022, 18:13 IST

The Lebanese designer left the audience spellbound as he debuted the brand's men's range on the haute couture runway in Paris

The Lebanese designer left the audience spellbound as he debuted the brand's men's range on the haute couture runway in Paris

The Lebanese designer left the audience spellbound as he debuted the brand's men's range on the haute couture runway in Paris.

The Lebanese designer left the audience spellbound as he debuted the brand’s men’s range on the haute couture runway in Paris.

Men swept down the runway in voluminous capes teeming with feathers and glittering beadwork – adding extra flash and new energy to the lineup of signature, red carpet-ready dresses for women.

“People who come to us for this type of style, they want to be spectacular — it’s the same for men and women,” Saab said in an interview after the show, as guests swarmed around to greet him.

“We have a lot of demand from clients, but this is the first time we’ve shown it on the runway.”

The first male model entered in a sweeping cape adorned with long red and black feathers that curled up at the ends, arranged in a stark zig-zag pattern.

Embellished coats and capes thrown over black or gold suits, sprinkled into the collection of the label’s distinct, feminine styles.

Female models sashayed in sheer, fitted dresses dripping with lace and glittering beadwork while long, floor-sweeping ballgowns had puffs of ostrich feathers augmenting the shoulders. Embellishments ran down to the fingertips, applied to sheer, skin-colored gloves.

A striking men’s coat had a stylized python pattern, delineated in beadwork, both grand and reptilian.

Known for intricate craftsmanship, haute couture houses are increasingly catering to men.

In a high profile example, Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia introduced made-to-measure pieces for men and women last year when he resumed the Kering-owned label’s couture line for the first time in over half a century.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

About the Author

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More

Tags:
first published:July 08, 2022, 18:13 IST
last updated:July 08, 2022, 18:13 IST