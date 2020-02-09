Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi Assembly EXIT Poll Results

70 Seats (36 Seats to win)
Detailed Exit Poll Results
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Elizabeth Hurley Feels She is 'Too Old' to Wear a Bikini

Marvel's 'The Runaways' actress Elizabeth Hurley, 54, said that she is now too old to wear a bikini in public and wants to cover up more like many people.

IANS

Updated:February 9, 2020, 1:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Actress Elizabeth Hurley
Actress Elizabeth Hurley

Actress Elizabeth Hurley, 54, says she is "too old" to wear a bikini in public.

"Most people are fine lying down, but when they stand up they want to cover up, including me," she said during a podcast, reports mirror.co.uk.

"I like to cover up a lot. I certainly wouldn't walk round a public beach parading in a bikini anymore. I'm much too old. But, privately, of course," she added.

However, just two weeks ago, the actress posted a photo on Instagram clad in a red bikini, sitting beside a swimming pool.

View this post on Instagram

😘😘😘 #elizabethhurleybeach

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on

Before that, she had also posted a photo in a leopard print bikini.

She has also previously revealed her many bikini photos on holiday taken by her son Damien, 17.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram