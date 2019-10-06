Elle Beauty Awards 2019: Anushka Sharma Looks Like a Fairy in White Off Shoulder Gown

While Anushka Sharma may have been away from movies since a long time now, her presence on social media makes it a little less tougher for her fans. At the Elle Awards 2019, which was held in the city on Saturday night, the PK actress looked like a fierce fairy in a white gown she wore at the event.

The actress wore a Hila and Kristian Aadnevik gown, which had pretty much all of their signature details such as long slit, see-through material and lacework. Anushka’s too was an off shoulder white silk chiffon gown with French lace and leather details.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Oct 5, 2019 at 9:26am PDT

She let her shoulder length hair lose in loose wavy curls which was done by celebrity hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou. She paired up the look with minimal accessories and just a bunch of diamond rings by Lion Jewelers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Oct 5, 2019 at 9:22am PDT

Sharing pictures of the look on her Instagram, it’s not just the fans but Bollywood celebs too couldn’t contain themselves and were quick to drop comments on the look. Among the ones to comment were Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Zarine Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Oct 5, 2019 at 9:31am PDT

Last seen in the movie Zero (2018) where Anushka played a NASA scientist, the actress hasn’t signed a new project yet. Rumours about her plans to quit a career in movies were quick to flow since she seemed to have a good time with hubby Virat Kohli. However, in an interview with Hindustan times earlier this year, she had shut out all the speculations and gave out the real reason behind her taking a break. "I think I have reached that position and security as an actor in my career, where I don’t need to do things or sign films just because I have to fill up time," she had said.

The break was well deserved for the actress as she added, “In the past three years, I have been working in a fashion which was very hectic, and have done roles which were extremely demanding. In one calendar year, to do a film like Pari, Sui Dhaaga and Zero, it’s not easy and takes a toll on you. All are different, and required a lot of prep."

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.