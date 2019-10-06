Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Elle Beauty Awards 2019: Anushka Sharma Looks Like a Fairy in White Off Shoulder Gown

Anushka wore a Hila and Kristian Aadnevik gown at the event. It was a white silk chiffon gown with French lace and leather details.

News18.com

Updated:October 6, 2019, 2:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Elle Beauty Awards 2019: Anushka Sharma Looks Like a Fairy in White Off Shoulder Gown
Image of Anushka Sharma, courtesy of Instagram

While Anushka Sharma may have been away from movies since a long time now, her presence on social media makes it a little less tougher for her fans. At the Elle Awards 2019, which was held in the city on Saturday night, the PK actress looked like a fierce fairy in a white gown she wore at the event.

The actress wore a Hila and Kristian Aadnevik gown, which had pretty much all of their signature details such as long slit, see-through material and lacework. Anushka’s too was an off shoulder white silk chiffon gown with French lace and leather details.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

She let her shoulder length hair lose in loose wavy curls which was done by celebrity hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou. She paired up the look with minimal accessories and just a bunch of diamond rings by Lion Jewelers.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Sharing pictures of the look on her Instagram, it’s not just the fans but Bollywood celebs too couldn’t contain themselves and were quick to drop comments on the look. Among the ones to comment were Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Zarine Khan.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Last seen in the movie Zero (2018) where Anushka played a NASA scientist, the actress hasn’t signed a new project yet. Rumours about her plans to quit a career in movies were quick to flow since she seemed to have a good time with hubby Virat Kohli. However, in an interview with Hindustan times earlier this year, she had shut out all the speculations and gave out the real reason behind her taking a break. "I think I have reached that position and security as an actor in my career, where I don’t need to do things or sign films just because I have to fill up time," she had said.

The break was well deserved for the actress as she added, “In the past three years, I have been working in a fashion which was very hectic, and have done roles which were extremely demanding. In one calendar year, to do a film like Pari, Sui Dhaaga and Zero, it’s not easy and takes a toll on you. All are different, and required a lot of prep."

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram