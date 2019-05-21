English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Elle Fanning Faints at Cannes Film Festival Due to Tight Dress
Elle Fanning took to Instagram to reveal that she fainted at the Chopard Trophy dinner during the Cannes Film Festival because her vintage Prada dress was too tight.
Hollywood actress Elle Fanning said she fainted at an event of the ongoing Cannes Film Festival due to her tight dress.
According to Variety, her older sister Dakota Fanning was seated at a nearby table when Elle collapsed and fell off her chair.
Dakota immediately jumped up to help her sister to her feet, and security escorted them out of the event.
Elle posed on the red carpet in her beige, tulle Prada gown before the scare. Her dress featured a corseted waist, which may have been the cause of the unconsciousness.
Elle posed on the red carpet in her beige, tulle Prada gown before the scare. Her dress featured a corseted waist, which may have been the cause of the unconsciousness.
