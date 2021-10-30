Ellen DeGeneres’ Beauty Line is All About Positive Aging

Ellen DeGeneres has launched her own skin care brand, called Kind Science. The beauty brand, that had been three years in the making, will focus on age positivity. The products offered are “kind to animals, kind to skin, kind to the planet and kind to your wallet.” Blended with ingredients gentle on the skin, products are all vegan or vegetarian. Pegged as “age-positive”, Kind Science is designed to fit all skin types.

The comedian and morning show host, who becomes skincare junkie and beauty entrepreneur with her latest line, has launched Kind Science, alongside good friend and beauty industry veteran Victoria Jackson.

In a press release, Ellen said that the brand is the brainchild of her prolonged struggle to find good skin care products. Kind Science products are said to support collagen growth without irritating the skin.

The television host said “I’ve tried pretty much everything out there and finally decided to launch my own line, not wanting to compromise the things that matter most to me — caring for yourself, animals and the planet."

Kind Science line includes seven products- a cleanser, micro-exfoliant, hydration cream, firming serum, neck treatment, eye cream, and radiance oil.

Meanwhile, Ellen announced in May this year that her run as a host for The Ellen DeGeneres Show will end with the latest, i.e, 19th season. The development came after Ellen came under fire with former employees accusing her of workplace harassment and misconduct.

She has since addressed the allegations and apologized. The daytime TV mainstay staff was allegedly being mistreated. The news prompted an investigation into the show and unpleasant experiences of ex-staff’s sexual harassment, racism and a toxic work environment emerged.

The claims were addressed by Ellen who had apologised. The investigation led to the subsequent firing of three top producers. With Kind Science, Ellen seems to be inserting the ethos of kindness.

