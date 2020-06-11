Elli AvrRam Catwalks In Style In New Video
Elli AvrRam took to Instagram where she shared a video of herself dressed in an olive coloured short skirt and a silver crop top.
credits -Elli AvrRam instagram
Actress Elli AvrRams new video is all about hair flips and catwalk. Elli took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself dressed in an olive coloured short skirt and a silver crop top.
In the video she is seen catwalking and opening her tied-up hair then flipping it in style. She captioned it: "When the phone rings and It says Rahul... Me: ...... #elliavrram #yourstruly #lovestory."
She had earlier shared a video of her twerking, dressed in a red and white striped pants, crop jacket and black crop top. "How I Shake OFF Negativity," she wrote.
Elli keeps entertaining her fans and followers with her dance moves with her regular updates on social media.
On Wednesday, Elli had a sharp retort for a netizen who suggested that she should get married and settle down. The Swedish-Greek actress was recently seen in filmmaker Mohit Suri's multistarrer Malang and will reportedly next be seen in RoohiAfza.
