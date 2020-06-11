Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Elli AvrRam Catwalks In Style In New Video

Elli AvrRam took to Instagram where she shared a video of herself dressed in an olive coloured short skirt and a silver crop top.

IANS

Updated:June 11, 2020, 7:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Elli AvrRam Catwalks In Style In New Video
credits -Elli AvrRam instagram

Actress Elli AvrRams new video is all about hair flips and catwalk. Elli took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself dressed in an olive coloured short skirt and a silver crop top.

In the video she is seen catwalking and opening her tied-up hair then flipping it in style. She captioned it: "When the phone rings and It says Rahul... Me: ...... #elliavrram #yourstruly #lovestory."

She had earlier shared a video of her twerking, dressed in a red and white striped pants, crop jacket and black crop top. "How I Shake OFF Negativity," she wrote.

Elli keeps entertaining her fans and followers with her dance moves with her regular updates on social media.

On Wednesday, Elli had a sharp retort for a netizen who suggested that she should get married and settle down. The Swedish-Greek actress was recently seen in filmmaker Mohit Suri's multistarrer Malang and will reportedly next be seen in RoohiAfza.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram