Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Elli AvrRam Comes Up with New Dance Form in Hilarious New Post

Actress Elli AvRam took to Instagram to invent a new dance form called "mango dance" to "seduce and trap the audience" in a hilarious post.

News18

Updated:June 24, 2020, 7:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Elli AvrRam Comes Up with New Dance Form in Hilarious New Post
Actress Elli AvRam took to Instagram to invent a new dance form called "mango dance" to "seduce and trap the audience" in a hilarious post.

Bollywood actress Elli AvRam has come out with a funny new dance form that she calls "Mango dance".

Elli took to Instagram, where she and her friend are seen dancing on "Maria, Maria" by Carlos Santana but with a twist. The two are seen holding two mangoes each in their hands.

"Ever heard about ‘The Mango Dance'? It's a tropical ancient dance form, where you gently hold the mangoes and shake them as you move your body in a soft way, that will seduce and trap it's audience. Its often performed with a partner (as you can see) to easily confuse and hit the target.(Target sat on that sofa)...PS, it's a joke," Elli captioned the video.

Elli had also shared a video of herself dancing in a long dress.

She captioned the video: "Elli Advice: When feeling low, put on happy music and start dancing in any kind of way! Dostoon, I promise you'll start feeling better."

Elli keeps entertaining her fans and followers with her dance moves with her regular updates on social media.

The Swedish-Greek actress was recently seen in filmmaker Mohit Suri's multistarrer Malang and will reportedly next be seen in RoohiAfza.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading