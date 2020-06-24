Elli AvrRam Comes Up with New Dance Form in Hilarious New Post
Actress Elli AvRam took to Instagram to invent a new dance form called "mango dance" to "seduce and trap the audience" in a hilarious post.
Actress Elli AvRam took to Instagram to invent a new dance form called "mango dance" to "seduce and trap the audience" in a hilarious post.
Bollywood actress Elli AvRam has come out with a funny new dance form that she calls "Mango dance".
Elli took to Instagram, where she and her friend are seen dancing on "Maria, Maria" by Carlos Santana but with a twist. The two are seen holding two mangoes each in their hands.
"Ever heard about ‘The Mango Dance'? It's a tropical ancient dance form, where you gently hold the mangoes and shake them as you move your body in a soft way, that will seduce and trap it's audience. Its often performed with a partner (as you can see) to easily confuse and hit the target.(Target sat on that sofa)...PS, it's a joke," Elli captioned the video.
Elli had also shared a video of herself dancing in a long dress.
She captioned the video: "Elli Advice: When feeling low, put on happy music and start dancing in any kind of way! Dostoon, I promise you'll start feeling better."
Elli keeps entertaining her fans and followers with her dance moves with her regular updates on social media.
The Swedish-Greek actress was recently seen in filmmaker Mohit Suri's multistarrer Malang and will reportedly next be seen in RoohiAfza.
