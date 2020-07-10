Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Elli AvrRam Pens Poetry On Social Media

Actress Elli AvRam took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself sitting on the floor and penned a beautiful poem about the sunset.

IANS

Updated:July 10, 2020, 5:26 PM IST
Elli AvrRam Pens Poetry On Social Media
Actress Elli AvRam took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself sitting on the floor and penned a beautiful poem about the sunset.

Bollywood actress Elli AvrRam has written a beautiful poem on social media about sunset.

Elli took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself sitting on the floor. She is seen dressed in a silver top and dark green skirt.

Alongside the image, she penned a poem: "I think I'm falling in love with the Sunset... We've been spending many days together now. He's always shown up. Not even once did he leave me wondering, where he's disappeared.

"Instead he's kept me smiling, feeling all warm, letting him touch all of me, as I prepare myself for the night. Only to wake up again,with excitement of a new day, with him. ~ EA #love #sunset #daydreaming #writing#express #feelings #lockdown#lovestory #elliavrram #yourstruly#elisabet."

She had earlier shared a poem about life.

Elli usually keeps her fans and followers entertained with her daily dose of dance on social media.

The Swedish-Greek actress, who made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film Micky Virus, was recently seen in filmmaker Mohit Suri's multistarrer Malang and will reportedly next be seen in RoohiAfza.

