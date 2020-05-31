Elli AvrRam Turns Into 'Beetroot Ki Dukaan'

Elli AvrRam has turned herself into "beetroot ki dukaan" and she looks unrecognisable!

The actress took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a few photos where she has a beetroot pack applied all over her body.

"Beetroot ki dukan. For the love of beetroot...Usha's (my girl at home) idea...Mam pura body mein lagate hai! ...So we started with the face and later on said what the heck let's put it all over!!! Later on she called me an Alien...I like that she's ‘aware' lolol," captioned the actress.

However, beetroot is not her only ingredient of her facial therapy. On Friday, Elli had applied a pack made of ripe mangoes all over her face because this is "mango season"!

Recently, Elli had posted a quirky video on social media highlighting her love for "paani puris".

On the work front, Elli was last seen in Malang. The film directed by Mohit Suri stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

