Elli AvrRam's New Post Dedicated to Her Love for 'Paani Puri'
Elli AvrRam shared a hilarious TikTok video of herself. In the clip, she is seen playing a double role.
credits - Elli AvrRam instagram
Actress Elli AvrRam's new post on social media is dedicated to her love she has for gorging on "paani puris".
Elli took to Instagram, where she shared a hilarious TikTok video of herself. In the clip, she is seen playing a double role.
She first plays a doctor and is heard mouthing this dialogue in Hindi: "Your reports are fine but your ‘paani' (water) intake is low."
Elli then plays a role of boy and says: "Yes, because I've not had 'paani puris' for many days."
She then gorges on some tasty "paani puris" in the video.
Elli captioned the clip: "For the love of paani puri".
Amid lockdown, the Swedish-Greek origin actress is cooking. She took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared recipes of the dishes she made.
She even captioned one photograph of her dish as: "I had to kiss my hands for this one."
Recently, Elli posted a belly dancing video, which went viral on social media.
