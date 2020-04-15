Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Elli AvrRam's Quirky New Freestyle Jig to Old Bollywood Hits Is a Hoot

Elli AvrRam does some freestyle grooving with a funky edge, with a medley of old Bollywood numbers like Jiska mujhe tha intezaar, and Chura liya hai tumne Jo dilko among others.

IANS

April 15, 2020, 3:32 PM IST
Elli AvrRam's Quirky New Freestyle Jig to Old Bollywood Hits Is a Hoot
credits - Elli AvrRam instagram

Elli AvrRam's quirky new dance video to the beats of old Bollywood hits has been wowing social media.

In the Instagram video, Swedish-Greek origin actress-dancer Elli does some freestyle grooving with a funky edge, with a medley of old Bollywood numbers like Jiska mujhe tha intezaar, and Chura liya hai tumne Jo dilko among others.

"Jab poochte hai, Elli ji aap ghar pe akele kya karthe ho? Main: FREESTYLE (When they ask, Elli ji what do you do at home alone? Me: Freestyle) #oldisgold #ElliAvrRam #yourstruly #freestyle #lol," she wrote with the video.

Fans loved the video, going by the comments section. The actress also seemed to have fun while interacting with fans, and responded to their curious questions in Hindi.

A fan asked: "You are listening to Hindi old romantic songs. Do you understand Hindi?"

The actress replied in Hindi: "Ji (Yes)."

Another curious fan asked: "What's your natural hair colour?"

"Ash-brown" responded Elli.

A fan, commenting on her quirky dancing style in the video, wrote: "If this corona lasts for a few more days, then you will turn mad!"

To this, Elli quipped: "Main bachpan se aise hoon (I am this way since childhoood)!"

