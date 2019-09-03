Ellie Goulding's Custom-made Chloe Wedding Gown Took Over 640 Hours To Make

In a grand British ceremony, singer Ellie Goulding said "I do" to her long-time boyfriend and art dealer Caspar Jopling. The fairy-tale wedding happened in North Yorkshire, England, at York Minster Cathedral, which according to the singer's Instagram post, a very special place for Jopling's family.

On her special day, the Love Me Like You Do singer wore a one of a kind dress from Chloe, which was designed by Natacha Ramsay-Levi. The dress was made of silk double-crepes and embroidered with white Yorkshire roses and embellished with white glass beads. The dress had long sleeves and a long neckline with lace.

Designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi opened up about how the new bride was "very involved" in the dress which, according to Chloe's official Instagram page, took the artisans more than 640 hours to create. On top of this, the tulle veil and organza neck was embellished with the couple's initials, took another 591 hours to make.

"Her creative point of view made the process fluid and inspiring, and I feel that the end result really reflects her personal sense of style. I wish Ellie and Caspar a most magical wedding day and my best wishes for their future together," Levi said in a statement.

The singer also expressed her gratitude to Ramsay-Levi in a statement, "I was so thrilled and excited to collaborate with Natacha at Chloe on my wedding dress. I have loved the brand and their incredible team for years, so it only seemed right for Chloe to play big part of this special day. Natacha worked alongside me to design something timeless and classic, but with all the Chloe spirit. Natacha is a very talented designer and I have admired her work from day one."

"I have never felt more special than the moment I first tried on the dress during my fitting in Paris, it was utterly awe-inspiring to see the craftsmanship and attention to detail," Goulding added.

This weekend I married the love of my life, in God’s own country, surrounded by the people I cherish. Overwhelmed with gratitude. Thank you eternally to everyone involved in such a special time, including every single person that traveled from far and wide to come and celebrate with us at York Minster- a place that my husband and his family hold close to their hearts. I will never forget your support and generosity. We both send you all so much love and a massive hug xx

Ellie Goulding and Casper Jopling have been dating since 2017. The grand wedding ceremony had many celebrities including Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Sienna Miller and James Blunt, in attendance.

