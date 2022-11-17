Elon Musk Shares Effective Weight Loss Techniques: Everything You Need To Know

Elon Musk has had multiple successful ventures over the years. The most recent one that one Twitter user noted was his weight loss! When congratulated on losing “a ton of weight," the business magnate flaunted that he had lost 30 pounds (13.6 kgs) in recent times. Elon revealed that the secret to his weight loss was a combination of fasting, taking the weight loss drug Ozempic/Wegovy, and keeping all tasty food at arm’s length from himself. What exactly does this weight loss routine mean?

You’ve lost a ton of weight, Elon! Keep up the fantastic work! 💯💗 pic.twitter.com/uJhdxWUWqB— ✨Chicago✨ (@chicago_glenn) November 16, 2022

Fasting + Ozempic/Wegovy + no tasty food near me— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2022

Musk was asked what had made the most difference in his weight loss endeavour on Twitter. He succinctly replied, “Fasting + Ozempic/Wegovy + no tasty food near me."

Wegovy and Ozempic are brand names for semaglutide. This anti-diabetic medication can help with long-term weight management in adults who are obese or overweight and have at least one weight-related condition like high cholesterol, high blood pressure, or type 2 diabetes. The drug, however, has multiple side effects like nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, constipation, stomach ache, headache, fatigue, indigestion, dizziness, gastroenteritis, and gastroesophageal reflux disease, among others, the FDA has stated.

Apart from the medication, Musk also attributed his weight loss to fasting. He had previously said that he had been fasting periodically on the advice of a friend.

On advice of a good friend, I’ve been fasting periodically & feel healthier— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 28, 2022

Periodic fasting, or intermittent fasting, refers to an eating pattern where a person only eats meals during a specific time window and fasts for the rest of the time. Usually, people stick to cycles such as 16-hour fasts every day or full-day fasts twice a week. Thus, intermittent fasting is different from most other weight loss methods that rely on a change in diet since it depends on changing the eating schedule more than anything else.

Last on the entrepreneur’s list of methods he follows was to keep all tasty food away from him. Visual temptation and high-calorie snacks and junk foods within arm’s reach often break the resolve of those trying to lose weight. Out of sight, out of mind may not be such a bad technique, as Musk’s experience suggests.

