Embrace Winter With These Immunity-Boosting Ladoo Recipes

Now that our warm blankets and winter wardrobe are out, it is now time for us to make changes in our diet. With many dealing with viral fever and cold this season, it is necessary to consume foods that boost our immunity. In addition to being one of the easiest ways of taking care of health, ladoos are also super easy to make. We have curated a list of tried and tested ladoo recipes that literally pack a treasure of nutrients.

Panjiri Ladoo:

Put some ghee in a pan and fry makhana till it obtains a golden-brown texture.

Then, remove and crush the makhana on a different plate.

Roast semolina and ghee properly and add flour to it.

Add crushed makhana and dry coconut, cashew nuts, and almonds to the mixture.

Don’t forget to add sugar. Now mix well and make portion-size balls.

Dates and Nuts Ladoo Recipe:

After dry roasting nuts, set them aside to cool. Then, microwave it for 2 minutes and stir it twice in between.

Add dates to the same pan and heat it till it becomes soft. You can also microwave them for 30-60 seconds.

Add grated coconut. (optional)

Add nuts to the blender and make sure that you grind them coarsely. Combine nuts and dates and blend them properly.

Roll them into balls.

Sonth and Methi Ka Ladoo:

Take a heavy kadhai and after melting ghee in it, add flour.

Keep the flame low and stir. After 30 minutes when it obtains a pasty look, turn off the flame. Then, leave the mixture to cool.

Take another pan and dry roast methi and sauf. Grind them.

After the atta mixture cools off, add jaggery, ground ingredients and the sonth.

Mix well.

Roll them with your palm and make portion-size balls.

