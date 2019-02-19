English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Emily Blunt & John Krasinski Twinning in Tuxedos at Writers Guild Awards is Major Couple Goals
The supercouple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski hit a new high as a trendsetting couple in matching tuxedos at the 71st Annual Writers Guild Awards at Edison Ballroom in New York City.
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at the Writers Guild Awards
Celebrity supercouple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski set couple goals with every appearance they make and we can't stop adoring them. This time they hit a new high as a trendsetting couple at the 71st Annual Writers Guild Awards at Edison Ballroom in New York City.
Usually couples are color coordinated or probably even wear the same designer's outfit but there are very few instances when a couple wears matching ensembles. Emily and John just did that.
Dressed in their classic black Tuxedo, the wholesome couple walked on the red carpet of the Writers Guild Awards in matching suits laughing their hearts out.
Blunt adorned Dolce & Gabbana black single-breasted suit with a ruffled lapel over a white shirt and a oversized bowtie throwing together a pair of Jimmy Choo heels. On the other Krasinski also decided to go the classic tux way with a bow tie but a closer look revealed a velvet suit.
Nominated for the Best Original Screenplay category for A Quiet Place, Krasinski did not bag the award but the couple were definitely winning on the red carpet with their ravishing appearance.
