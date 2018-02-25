Emily Ratajkowski Wore Suit Worth $200 for her Surprise Wedding

💫 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 24, 2018 at 12:10pm PST

Model-actress Emily Ratajkowski chose a budget-conscious brand for her bridal look.The 26-year-old on Friday made the surprise announcement that she is now a married woman, taking to Instagram to post photographs of herself with her new husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, reports dailymail.co.uk.But despite being pictured at her wedding, the bride isn't wearing white -- or even a dress. Instead, she wore a suit from Zara that cost under $200."So. I have a surprise. I got married today," she wrote on Instagram.In several images, she can be see wearing a pair of pleated mustard-coloured trousers and a matching belted jacket, which are both by the brand Zara.The jacket retails for just $129, while the pants are $69.90.