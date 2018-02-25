English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Emily Ratajkowski Wore Suit Worth $200 for her Surprise Wedding
A budget-conscious celeb? That's new!
( Image: AP)
Model-actress Emily Ratajkowski chose a budget-conscious brand for her bridal look.
The 26-year-old on Friday made the surprise announcement that she is now a married woman, taking to Instagram to post photographs of herself with her new husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, reports dailymail.co.uk.
But despite being pictured at her wedding, the bride isn't wearing white -- or even a dress. Instead, she wore a suit from Zara that cost under $200.
"So. I have a surprise. I got married today," she wrote on Instagram.
In several images, she can be see wearing a pair of pleated mustard-coloured trousers and a matching belted jacket, which are both by the brand Zara.
The jacket retails for just $129, while the pants are $69.90.
| Edited by: shifa khan
