1-min read

Emma Stone Talks Mental Health In Times Of Coronavirus, Says 'Write, Write And Write'

Emma Stone has shared a mental health advice and has urged people to spend more time writing instead of fretting.

PTI

Updated:May 3, 2020, 8:28 PM IST
Emma Stone Talks Mental Health In Times Of Coronavirus, Says 'Write, Write And Write'
Actress Emma Stone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Battle of the Sexes' during the London Film Festival in London, Saturday, October 7, 2017. (Image: AP)

In a rare video appearance, actor Emma Stone is raising mental health awareness while practising social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the Oscar winner announced the Child Mind Institute's #WeThriveInside campaign, a digital initiative that will help those struggling right now and beyond with tele-health and online resources.

"Many of us are dealing with isolation, anxiety and uncertainty during this COVID-19 crisis, and this includes the 17 million kids and teens in America that's one in five who have a mental health disorder. We're inviting you to be part of our team," she said in the clip.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the institute will release self-recorded videos daily featuring notable names sharing stories of how they stay mentally fit while encouraging families and kids to check out its COVID 19-related resources.

Videos will be distributed across all social media platforms of Child Mind Institute.

Stone, who is a board member of the organisation, opened up what she likes to do when she is struggling with anxiety.

"What I do is just write down anything that I'm worried about. I just write and write and write and I don't think about it and I don't read it back."

"I find it's really, really helpful for me to get it all out on paper. I hope you're staying safe, you're staying strong and healthy and I'm sending you lots of love," she said.

Other Hollywood names such as Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, Andrew Garfield, Octavia Spencer, Zoey Deutch, Nicole Scherzinger, Sarah Michelle Gellar, are also part of the drive.

Donations are also being accepted, and courtesy one anonymous donor, matched up to USD 150,000.

