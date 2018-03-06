English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Emma Watson Debuts New Tattoo with a Grammatical Error; See Pics
We wish it was a temporary one!
Image: Reuters
Emma Watson was showing off a tattoo on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday evening - but it featured a glaring grammatical error. The 27-year-old actress was left red-faced at the after party in Beverly Hills, California, when she turned up with the fake inking, which read 'Times Up'.
Emma has been one of the most prominent advocates of the Time’s Up movement against sexual harassment in Hollywood. Her right arm featured a tribute to the Time's Up movement, which is helping to fight sexual harassment in the film industry.
But people were quick to notice that the actress and UN ambassador was missing a vital punctuation mark from the inking - an apostrophe. Instead of reading "Time's Up", Her tattoo says "Times Up". Check Pictures:
Responding to the comments flooding social media on Monday, Emma took to Twitter to address the mistake. She jokingly tweeted:
"Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must," Emma wrote.
The movement calls on people who have experienced sexual misconduct in the workplace to speak up. A number of Hollywood stars, including Watson, have voiced their support and donated to the movement.
Also Watch
Emma has been one of the most prominent advocates of the Time’s Up movement against sexual harassment in Hollywood. Her right arm featured a tribute to the Time's Up movement, which is helping to fight sexual harassment in the film industry.
But people were quick to notice that the actress and UN ambassador was missing a vital punctuation mark from the inking - an apostrophe. Instead of reading "Time's Up", Her tattoo says "Times Up". Check Pictures:
Responding to the comments flooding social media on Monday, Emma took to Twitter to address the mistake. She jokingly tweeted:
Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must.— Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 5, 2018
"Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must," Emma wrote.
The movement calls on people who have experienced sexual misconduct in the workplace to speak up. A number of Hollywood stars, including Watson, have voiced their support and donated to the movement.
Also Watch
| Edited by: shifa khan
-
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
-
Wednesday 28 February , 2018
LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
-
Friday 02 February , 2018
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
Wednesday 28 February , 2018 LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Friday 02 February , 2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
Live TV
Recommended For You
- John Abraham Begins Shooting For Milap Zaveri's Upcoming Film SMJ
- Indians Travelling More than Ever to Watch Big-ticket Sports Events: Mastercard Official
- Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor Writes A Heartwarming Note To Late Sridevi’s Daughter
- Black Mirror Renewed For Fifth Season, Netflix Tweets Out Announcement
- The Best Of The Khans, Irrfan Remains Incredibly Interesting