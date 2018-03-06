GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Emma Watson Debuts New Tattoo with a Grammatical Error; See Pics

We wish it was a temporary one!

News18.com

Updated:March 6, 2018, 3:16 PM IST
Image: Reuters
Emma Watson was showing off a tattoo on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday evening - but it featured a glaring grammatical error. The 27-year-old actress was left red-faced at the after party in Beverly Hills, California, when she turned up with the fake inking, which read 'Times Up'.

Emma has been one of the most prominent advocates of the Time’s Up movement against sexual harassment in Hollywood. Her right arm featured a tribute to the Time's Up movement, which is helping to fight sexual harassment in the film industry.

But people were quick to notice that the actress and UN ambassador was missing a vital punctuation mark from the inking - an apostrophe. Instead of reading "Time's Up", Her tattoo says "Times Up". Check Pictures:

Emma

Times-up-emma-watson

Responding to the comments flooding social media on Monday, Emma took to Twitter to address the mistake. She jokingly tweeted:





"Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must," Emma wrote.

The movement calls on people who have experienced sexual misconduct in the workplace to speak up. A number of Hollywood stars, including Watson, have voiced their support and donated to the movement.





| Edited by: shifa khan
