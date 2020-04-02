Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Emma Watson Says She Has A Fascination With The Kink Culture

The Harry Potter star also discussed the debate -- which she sparked with the term "self-partnered" while talking about the pressures, about settling down and starting a family, by the age of 30.

IANS

Updated:April 2, 2020, 12:59 PM IST
Emma Watson Says She Has A Fascination With The Kink Culture
The British actor has been a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador and she has actively dedicated her efforts towards the empowerment of young women. (Image: Reuters)

Actress Emma Watson has confessed that she is fascinated with kink culture.

In an interview to Teen Vogue, the actress, 29, discussed her interests and explained why she coined the phrase 'self-partnered', reports dailymail.co.uk "I've also kind of become slightly fascinated by kink culture because they are the best communicators ever, they know all about consent," Watson said.

The Harry Potter star also discussed the debate -- which she sparked with the term "self-partnered" while talking about the pressures, about settling down and starting a family, by the age of 30.

Last year, the actress hit the headlines when she announced she is not single but "self-partnered". Reflecting upon the term, Watson said: "There was no word for this kind of subliminal messaging and anxiety and pressure that I felt building up but couldn't really name, so I used the word self-partnered."

"For me it wasn't so much about coining a word; it was more that I needed to create a definition for something that I didn't feel there was language for, and it was interesting because it really riled some people up," she added.

The actress went on to say it was "less for me about the word but more about what it meant", and felt that the term allowed her to express herself. She might insist that she is happy being 'self-partnered', but the actress was spotted kissing a mystery man outside a London bakery two weeks before her British Vogue interview last year.

The Beauty and The Beast star was last romantically linked to Dominic Piazza. She also had a brief fling with former Oculus CEO . Last August, it was also rumoured that Watson was dating her former Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton, who played the villain Draco Malfoy.

