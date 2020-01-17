Emma Watson Shares App That Helps Track Carbon Impact of Wardrobe

Hollywood star Emma Watson wants people to monitor the "carbon impact" of their closets.

In an Instagram post, Watson wrote: "Our closets impact the planet and climate more than you might realize, which is why I am proud to partner with @thredUP to launch their new Fashion Footprint Calculator."

"They created an easy to use tool, and I'm so excited to help people discover the carbon impact of their wardrobes, and steps you can take to lighten your fashion footprint."

Watson explained how the footprint calculator works and listed some simple ways people can make changes to the way they shop which can help save the environment, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added: "They'll tell you what your fashion footprint is equivalent to a number of flights, exactly how many pounds of CO2 it produces and how you fare compared to an average consumer.

"Small changes, such as thrifting instead of buying new, supporting sustainable brands, and air-drying your clothes, can make a huge difference.

She concluded: "My friends at @goodonyou_app are also included in the directory at the end of the quiz, where you can get more info on the impact of your fashion choices."

Watson has gained popularity for her activism and has helped launch a number of initiatives, including the UN Women campaign 'HeForShe', and a legal advice line for women who are suffering sexual harassment at work, which was set up last summer.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.