Emma Watson Shares App That Helps Track Carbon Impact of Wardrobe
Emma Watson explained how the footprint calculator works and listed some simple ways people can make changes to the way they shop which can help save the environment.
The British actor has been a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador and she has actively dedicated her efforts towards the empowerment of young women. (Image: Reuters)
Hollywood star Emma Watson wants people to monitor the "carbon impact" of their closets.
In an Instagram post, Watson wrote: "Our closets impact the planet and climate more than you might realize, which is why I am proud to partner with @thredUP to launch their new Fashion Footprint Calculator."
"They created an easy to use tool, and I'm so excited to help people discover the carbon impact of their wardrobes, and steps you can take to lighten your fashion footprint."
Watson explained how the footprint calculator works and listed some simple ways people can make changes to the way they shop which can help save the environment, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
She added: "They'll tell you what your fashion footprint is equivalent to a number of flights, exactly how many pounds of CO2 it produces and how you fare compared to an average consumer.
"Small changes, such as thrifting instead of buying new, supporting sustainable brands, and air-drying your clothes, can make a huge difference.
She concluded: "My friends at @goodonyou_app are also included in the directory at the end of the quiz, where you can get more info on the impact of your fashion choices."
View this post on Instagram
#ad Our closets impact the planet and climate more than you might realize, which is why I am proud to partner with @thredUP to launch their new Fashion Footprint Calculator (link in bio!) They created an easy to use tool, and I’m so excited to help people discover the carbon impact of their wardrobes, and steps you can take to lighten your fashion footprint. They’ll tell you what your fashion footprint is equivalent to a number of flights, exactly how many pounds of CO2 it produces and how you fare compared to an average consumer. Small changes, such as thrifting instead of buying new, supporting sustainable brands, and air-drying your clothes, can make a HUGE difference. My friends at @goodonyou_app are also included in the directory at the end of the quiz, where you can get more info on the impact of your fashion choices. Also, if you don’t know @thredUP, they are one of my favourite online thrift stores. They make it incredibly easy to find any brand and style secondhand at up to 90% off est. retail, from high street brands to some of my favourite designers. I love their mission to inspire us to think secondhand first and create a more circular fashion future. (P.S. they are just shipping to U.S. and Canada currently, but the Calculator is available to everyone!) Find out your fashion footprint by clicking the link in my bio, or heading to thredup.com/quiz to make a difference for the planet! #fashionfootprint ❤️🌸👗
Watson has gained popularity for her activism and has helped launch a number of initiatives, including the UN Women campaign 'HeForShe', and a legal advice line for women who are suffering sexual harassment at work, which was set up last summer.
