Emmys 2020: Priyanka Chopra Shares Throwback Memory of Her Red Carpet Moment

Hours ahead of the 72nd edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards, Priyanka Chopra extended her best wishes for those competing for the trophy this year. The actress took to Instagram to revisit a fond memory from 2016, when she graced the Emmys red carpet. Priyanka can be seen twirling in a red hot one-shoulder gown in the slow-mo shot of herself she shared on the photo-sharing platform.

With her beautiful throwback video, Priyanka reminded everyone how stunning she looked that evening. Alongside her video, she shared a good luck message that reads, "Good luck to all the nominees this evening! #throwback #Emmys."

The 38-year-old actress who rocked the red number that year had shared stunning glimpses from the 2016 awards ceremony. Priyanka presented at the award event with Tom Hiddleston.

"Twirling through life. Congratulations to all the nominees and winners. As always, it was such a spectacular evening,” she wrote with the post.

Priyanka also took over the red carpet in 2017 in a gorgeous feather embellished number.

Hosted by TV personality Jimmy Kimmel, the 72nd Emmy Awards were virtual this year due to the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak. Jimmy hosted from the Staples Centre as venue of the event was an empty Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles which remains under strict lockdown. Celebrities were tuning in from their homes for the three-hour show broadcasted live on ABC.

As a result, this year, the red carpet ceremony was cancelled and there were no physical live audience to cheer the celebrities’ wins.

Producers of the pandemic-hit Emmys sent camera kits and microphones to all those who were nominated, who decided on how and where they want to be seen. Not just Hollywood’s first major Covid-era award show, 2020 Emmys (the small-screen equivalent of the Oscars) is the first big award show taking place in the pandemic era.