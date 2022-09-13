Emmys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: Celebrity Styles That Deserved An Award

The 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards which was held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in California, saw the coming together of style and talent under one roof.

Attended by the who’s who of the TV and film industry, the #Emmys carpet was graced by celebrities such as Zendaya, Elle Fanning, Reese Witherspoon, Andrew Garfield, Lily James, Sarah Paulson, Hannah Waddingham and Amanda Seyfried to name a few.

With chic gowns, structured avant-garde pieces and sparkling silhouettes celebrated with myriad hues, each celebrity look was a sparkling start to a glamourous evening. Here’s a low down on who wore what at the Emmys this year!

The 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards which was held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in California, saw the coming together of style and talent under oBlack and white seemed to be a favourite this year! Euphoria-star Zendaya graced the Emmys carpet in a custom Maison Valentino ensemble. The gown featured a strapless peplum bodice with a voluminous bottom with pockets. Zendaya's hair style was a vibe, which was styled by hair artist Tony Medina.

Actor Elle Fanning looked stunning in a strapless gown featuring a train, designed by Sharon Long. The black ensemble featured hints of pink which added a pop of colour to the monochrome silhouette. Sharon was the costume designer on The Great. Elle recently took to Instagram and posted a few lines about Sharon, which read as: Sharon Long, our costume designer who adorns us in her glorious creations is truly special (sic). The dramatic drape and Elle’s vintage hairstyle was a breath of fresh air on the Emmys carpet.

Speaking of style with drama, Hannah Waddingham won hearts with her quirky combination on the carpet. The Ted Lasso star adorned a pink Dolce & Gabbana gown and paired it with white trainers. Looking cheerful, when told she looked like a princess, Hannah who was in a cheerful mood, replied by saying: Let’s go girly, let’s wear trainers.

There were a few bold choices that made heads turn. Looking like she was ready to rule the world, Laverne Cox stunned in a Jean Paul Gaultier structured dress. Gaultier’s iconic conical bra modernized with metallic woven patterns and a bustle added an element of boldness to Laverne’s overall look.

No event is complete without shimmery styles. From Sandra Oh, Britt Lower to Lily James and Sarah, the Emmys carpet glistened among the starry outfits. While Lily dazzled in an Atelier Versace gown, which fit the star like a glove, Grey’s Anatomy star Sandra’s sequin outfit was a celebration in itself.

The celebrities did bring their A-game to the Emmys, however there were a few underwhelming looks that could have been avoided by the said celebrity. While it’s great to see Julia Garner bag the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Ozark, her Gucci dress was a downer. While the velvet ensemble with embroidered floral designs looked pretty, the cut out in the center of the dress kind of ruined the look for Julia.

Stars like Amanda Seyfried, Reese Witherspoon, Geena Davis chose to keep it simple and stuck to safe silhouettes. However, they carried off their respective looks with elan. Overall, the Emmys carpet was a cocktail of vintage styles with a contemporary vibe.

