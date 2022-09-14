Emmys 2022: Ted Lasso Actor Sarah Niles Shines in a Gaurav Gupta Creation

After creating magic with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, celebrated fashion designer Gaurav Gupta’s creations came to life once again at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards 2022. Gaurav who is known for his fierce, bold, and experimental wearable art has been a favourite red-carpet choice among Hollywood stylists.

British actor Sarah Niles graced the Emmy carpet in a flamboyant celestial gown designed by Gaurav Gupta. Playing Dr Sharon Fieldstone, a no-nonsense sports psychologist in Ted Lasso, Sarah’s glamorous and bold avatar on the Emmys carpet was well received on social media.

Sarah, who was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Ted Lasso, adorned a golden structured gown with 3D construction and sequin detailing. After being nominated Sarah had taken to Instagram and wrote a heartfelt message, which said: What a surprise! I am so thrilled!! A big thank you to the Television Academy for this nomination and to @televisionacad voters. To all the talented team of Ted Lasso writers and cast and crew. To @appletvplus and @warnerbrostv for all the love and support. Big big hugs and squeezes to all our Ted Lasso family and ALL our nominations! Wow! (sic).”

Styled by Jason Rembert, the one shoulder shimmery silhouette complemented Sarah to the T, making her look like a stylish diva. Keeping the accessories to a bare minimum, Sarah adorned a pair of diamond and gold hoop earrings from Boucheron. The dramatic silhouette was highlighted with her crowning glory featuring braids artistically styled by Dionne Smith and the flawless makeup done by Jessica Smalls. With the ensemble glistening like stars on the red carpet, Sarah carried off the sculpture piece with pizzazz.

Recently, Gaurav Gupta designs made its Oscars 2022 debut with renowned artiste Megan Thee Stallion, who looked surreal in a strapless gown. Taking to Instagram, Gaurav described the outfit, he wrote: “Inspired by a mystical sea creature that transports the red carpet into a fantasy realm. Encrusted with crystals-the strapless gown features a side cutout at the torso, a leg-baring slit, and a skirt that flows out in larger than life fins that are engineered with the brand’s indigenous sculpting. The sculpture took over 1500 man hours to make. (sic).”

Taking texture driven silhouettes globally, Gaurav’s creations have also been adorned by celebrities including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Canadian singer and rapper Tesher, actor, singer Skylar Astin, and singer-actor Mary J Blige to name a few.

