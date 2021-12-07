Emotional Distress Increases The Risk of Stroke By 30 Percent: Study

A new study has found that anger and heavy physical exertion can be one of the reasons that lead to a stroke. In a study, conducted in partnership with the National University of Ireland, scientists have found that many people experienced anger an hour before the stroke.

The results of this study have been published in European Heart Journal. Professor Andrew Smyth, who was one of the lead authors of the study, said, “Stroke prevention is a priority for physicians, and despite advances, it remains difficult to predict when a stroke will occur. Many studies have focused on medium to long-term exposures, such as hypertension, obesity or smoking. Our study aimed to look at acute exposures that may act as triggers." Smyth is a professor of Clinical Epidemiology at NUI Galway, Director of the HRB-Clinical Research Facility Galway and a Consultant Nephrologist at Galway University Hospitals.

Andrew further said that researchers have found that emotional distress increases the risk of stroke by 30 percent. In people doing heavy physical exertion the risk of stroke is 60 percent more. “We looked at two separate triggers. Our research found that anger or emotional upset was linked to an approximately 30% increase in the risk of stroke during one hour after an episode — with a greater increase if the patient did not have a history of depression. The odds were also greater for those with a lower level of education," Andrew wrote.

In the research, which was a part of the Global Interstroke Study, more than 13000 cases of severe stroke were analysed. Including Ireland, 32 countries were a part of the study.

As per Andrew, the study also “concluded that there was no increase with exposure to both triggers of anger and heavy physical exertion."

