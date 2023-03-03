CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Lifestyle » Employee Appreciation Day 2023: How Can Employers Help Employees De-Stress At Work
Employee Appreciation Day 2023: How Can Employers Help Employees De-Stress At Work

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 03, 2023, 08:26 IST

New Delhi, India

Rapport establishment is one of the greatest ways to help employees de-stress at work.(Representational Image)

Employee Appreciation Day 2023: Stress affects our mental, as well as physical health, sometimes making it difficult for us to enhance productivity at work

EMPLOYEE APPRECIATION DAY 2023: Work-life balance is becoming very important nowadays and it is not everyone’s cup of tea. We often cry over spilled milk when we have to deal with work-related stress. Stress affects our mental, as well as physical health, sometimes making it difficult for us to enhance productivity at work. Thus, it has become important for employers to help their employees de-stress at work so that they can show their full efficiency.

Needless to say, a heavy workload can cause a detrimental effect on an employee’s body. Sometimes, due to this mental pressure, they end up having an argument or a conflict with their co-workers and managers.

Dealing with stress at work for the employees can be very disturbing. It often leads to increased frustration, causes burn-out, hinders the communication process and affects work efficiency.

If you notice your employee dealing with stress at work, you should follow these steps to help them de-stress at work

  1. Be a Perfect Leader
    Most importantly, the influence of managers and their skills reflect on their employees’ performances. You should not let your anger or emotions affect the routine of your employees’ work hours.
  2. Build up Communication
    Rapport establishment is one of the greatest ways to help employees de-stress at work. You should share your ideas, thoughts to reduce anxiety and stress among them.
  3. Engage in a social activity
    Get along with other employees. Social activity will boost up your morale and help in team building.
  4. Wellness schemes at Workplace
    Arrange useful schemes for the wellness of your employees. For instance, making discounts at local gyms, arranging lunches, etc.
  5. Providing space to ‘Chill out’
    A space where the employees can easily share and take a break from work for a few moments.

