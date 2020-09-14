Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Emraan Hashmi's Film 'Harami' in Busan Film Festival's Prestigious Main Competition

With crews over 200 including international talent from America, UK, Denmark and South Africa, 'Harami' was a global production set in the slums of Dharavi and crowded streets of Mohamed Ali Road.

News18.com

Updated:September 14, 2020, 4:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Emraan Hashmi's Film 'Harami' in Busan Film Festival's Prestigious Main Competition
With crews over 200 including international talent from America, UK, Denmark and South Africa, 'Harami' was a global production set in the slums of Dharavi and crowded streets of Mohamed Ali Road.

Emraan Hashmi starrer Indo-American production feature film titled Harami has been officially selected to be a part of the main competition section (New Horizons) of the Busan International Film Festival 2020. Written and directed by Shyam Madiraju, Harami happens to be the only Indian film out of the 10 films from 9 countries selected for this year's main competition.

"As a filmmaker, I’m truly elated that Harami has been invited to be a part of Busan Festival’s main competition section. Korea is the epicenter of the filmmaking universe right now, so it’s an immense honor to be a part of their celebration of cinema this year", said Shyam Madiraju.

With crews over 200 including international talent from America, UK, Denmark and South Africa, Harami was a global production set in the slums of Dharavi and crowded streets of Mohamed Ali Road.

Madiraju reveals that the most endearing and cherishing part was working with all the actors in the film, but Hashmi's role of ‘Sagar Bhai’ a former English teacher turned gang lord was a true challenge for both.

"Having never worked in Bollywood or with Emraan before, all my concerns disappeared when I saw how collaborative and detailed Emraan, a true director’s actor, was with his preparation for the role. We discussed in great detail over numerous reading sessions and rehearsals, the smallest elements of his character, like his gait, his diction, his style of speaking, the choice of English over Hindi, and his unique look that we created for him", he added.

For Emraan Hashmi, the script was the real attraction. " Kudos to Shyam and his Harami team for making it into the prestigious main competition section of the festival. It was a true passion project for all involved and I am looking forward to the day when we will be able to share the film with the Indian audience", said the actor.

Producer Pravesh Singh Rajput expresses that the film, besides being bold and artistic in nature, has a very modern style of film making.

"It is also a very timely film for the youth of India as they are increasingly voicing their displeasure with status quo in the film industry and the nation. I am proud that we are premiering at Busan and I am even more proud to have helped bring Shyam Madiraju’s vision to the screen", he added.

Executive Producer Paul Feig also congratulated the team on their success and praised the cast comprising of newcomers.

He said, "between the cast of amazing young newcomers and the deep talents of Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi, the film is affectingly performed and a total crowdpleaser. Its ultimately uplifting message is exactly what is needed in these troubled times, and Shyam Madiraju’s masterful balance of heart, emotion and tension powers the film forward skillfully".

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading