Enchiladas To Hot Dogs And Dimsums; Savour Lip Smacking Delicacies At This Food Festival in Delhi

Munch on Mexican Tacos or chop your way through delectable dimsums, dip the churros in hot chocolate just the way the Spanish do or live the Hot Dog culture from the USA - Around The Globe Food Festival has it all. If you are willing to take your taste buds for an international expedition - then this is the place to be at. Inspired by different countries and their food, the culinary feté promises to take you on a journey of lip-smacking food items. It not only serves the traditional dishes of international cuisines, but the big event has a hint of modern cuisines too. Hosted by Edesia, a multi-cuisine restaurant at Crowne Plaza, Okhla, the carnival takes place from December 3rd to 18th December 2022.

Not just the food, but the Instagrammable restaurant is a visual treat too. The theme of the first edition of the festival is Food Carnival with interactive stations such as Swirling Soup (Opening Act), Fire Show (Live Street Food Stations), Whistling Starters (Mime Show), The Great Indian Main Course (Circus), Salad Jugglers (Filler Act), Rice Pyramids, Drinks Pit stop (Break Time), The Dancing Ice Cream (Show Stopper), The Bread Carpet ( VVIP Zone), The Wheel Of Desserts (Grand Finale) from across continents with our chefs and mixologists as the ringmasters.

Delicacies from around the globe

A few of the menu highlights include Prawn Bisque, French Onion Soup, Falafel, Pita Breads, Burritos, Crepes, Burgers, Ratatouille, Sandwiches, Harissa Chicken Wings, Paella, Rice Pilaf, Lebanese Kibbeh, Popcorn Chicken, Tiramisu, Greek Mousakka, Burgers, Tiramisu, Chicken, Cheese Enchiladas, Espinacas con Garbanzos, Fish Tajine with Plums, Kai pad bigrapron, Mac n Cheese bites, Moroccan Roasted Green Beans will take you on a never been before gastronomic journey.

Instagram-worthy decor:

The entire restaurant is painted in vibrant hues of red, white, blue and yellow and decked up with printed carnival flags, colourful bulbs and quirky pom poms. The La La Land vintage carnival set-up brings out the world of fantasy, fun, sparkle and magic with food to the forefront. A perfect Instagram reel around our Toy Train-themed photo corner or a personal selfie with Statue of Liberty or Eiffel Tower (while you still figure out your world tour plans), this is a treat to your palate as well as for your eyes.

“We have been constantly striving to curate immersive dining experiences for our guests to mesmerize all their senses when they visit our restaurants. Our Around The Globe menu features the dishes which have gained cult status across continents and countries making the food festival an adventurous ride for the palate, ” says Pradip Sinha, Director of Food and Beverage.

Shuvendu Banerjee, General Manager, says, “Edesia has recently bagged the number one spot in Trip Advisor’s Travellers Choice Ranking which offers a great reason to celebrate our chefs who come with expertise on diverse cuisines across the globe and our patrons who have showered their unconditional support."

