End Your Day With This Delicious Palak Paneer in Dinner

Coming home tired and you are served with hot delicious Palak Paneer, your gloomy day at work gets better by the end, doesn’t it? Palak Paneer is not only delicious but also healthy. Many nutritionists and fitness advisors have suggested it for its health beneficiaries. The good part about the dish is that even children love it. Let’s help you make this healthy dish for your dinner.

Ingredients needed for Palak Paneer

300 grams paneer

200 grams spinach

1/2 cup oil

2 tomatoes (grated)

2 onions (finely chopped)

1 teaspoon ginger (finely chopped)

1/4 garlic (finely chopped)

1 teaspoon cumin

2 teaspoons salt

1/4 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

A few Indian Bay leaves or Tej Patta

Here are the steps to make Palak Paneer

First of all, wash the spinach properly and boil it in a pressure cooker. After this, take out the spinach and put it in the mixer and grind it to make a paste. Now keep it in a bowl.

Put the frying pan on the gas and heat some oil in it. After this, dice the paneer into small pieces and fry it till it turns golden. Now take the paneer out and keep it in a separate bowl.

Heat oil in a wok or frying pan and add cumin, and (Tej Patta) bay leaves. After a while, add ginger, garlic, and onion paste to it. Now cook it for a few minutes.

After this add salt, garam masala, coriander powder, red chilli and other spices and mix well. Now add tomato paste to it and cook for some time.

Lastly, you have to mix by adding spinach paste and after a while add the paneer into the gravy. Mix both the things well in the gravy.

If possible, add some cream to it and then mix it and cook for a few minutes. In this way, your delicious Palak Paneer will be ready.

You can serve it with roti, paratha or naan.

