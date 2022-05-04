End Your Mid-Week Blues with Kareena Kapoor’s Post-Yoga Glow

Work or pleasure, nothing can stop flawless Kareena Kapoor Khan from sparing some time for yoga, and perhaps that is the reason why the actress glows brightly like a diamond. Yoga is something that Kareena can’t skip, and she constantly motivates her fans and followers with her inspiring workout journey. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress avidly takes it to social media whenever she hits the yoga mat. Continuing her bandwagon for her, Kareena’s fitness instructor Anshuka Parwani shared yet another picture of the star indulging in the therapeutic meditation session, while striking a lotus pose. Needless to say, Kareena aced the asana, but what caught her trainer’s attention, and made us envious was her gorgeous post-workout glow.

Anshuka even gave a shout out to Kareena’s glow. Taking it to her Instagram account, the celebrity fitness trainer, who is well known for training Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh and Ananya Panday among others, posted two pictures of Kareena. In the photos, the actress can be seen meditating peacefully after a fruitful yoga session. She sat in a Lotus Position or Padmasana with her eyes closed and straight back. Her hands rested on her knees in mudra. While posting Kareena’s photographs, Anshuka wrote, “Back with my h(Om)ie and that post-practice glow.”

Sporting the ideal athleisure look, the actress donned a black sports bra, and paired it with matching high-rise yoga tights. The actress chose to keep her straight tresses open, to stay calm and relaxed. On the work front, Kareena will be exhibiting her acting prowess in the much anticipated Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Laal Singh Chaddha is special for one more reason, Advait Chandan’s directorial will be the actress’ first film since 2020’s Angrezi Medium. The comedy drama is all set to hit the big screens on August 11. Apart from the comedy film, the actress also has a web series with Sujoy Ghosh.

