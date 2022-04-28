Endometriosis Acne: What is it and How to Keep it Under Control

Endometriosis is a painful condition in which the tissue similar to lining inside the uterus grows outside the uterus. Painful periods, pain during intercourse, excessive bleeding and infertility are some of the symptoms of endometriosis.

But endometriosis, along with all other problems also causes acne. The disorder sometimes makes your skin prone to inflammation and increases the chances of blackheads and pimples. Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics, shed more light in an interaction with Hindustan Times.

Dr Rinky said that endometriosis acne only affects about 1 percent of women. She said that although it is not a very common symptom “but it is the most frustrating, visible and confidence-destroying symptom of endo." She added that the major cause of endometriosis is “hormonal imbalance which is a big aggravator of acne and other reasons include excess sebum production which causes the pores to block."

Some of the precautions and treatment methods that might help according to Dr. Rinky are:

Acne dot hydrocolloid bandage and benzoyl peroxide products are common options for home treatment of cystic and other forms of acne.

Use a cloth soaked in warm water (known as warm compress) to control inflammation.

Don’t pick acne and pimples whatsoever.

Use retinol in your night-time skincare routine after consultation with your dermatologist.

If the acne becomes too tender or you see fluid draining, consult a dermatologist who might use steroid injections to control acne and reduce inflammation.

You should also know that:

Proper sleep (minimum 8 hours) and regularly exercising helps regulate hormones and control acne.

Too many cosmetic products can damage skin and increase the risk of inflammation and acne. Choose products that don’t contain paraben, sulphate, minerals and are comedogenic.

Drink lots of water as it helps in toxin removal from the body by reducing blemishes and breakouts. One should drink at least 3 liters per day.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.