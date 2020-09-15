Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Engineer’s Day 2020: Bollywood Celebs Who Pursued Engineering

R Madhavan, Sonu Sood, Vicky Kaushal are few of the popular names who pursued engineering before making a career in the world of entertainment.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 15, 2020, 1:00 PM IST
Engineer's Day 2020: Bollywood Celebs Who Pursued Engineering
Engineer's Day

Engineer’s Day is marked on the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna recipient Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. The day is observed on September 15 every year in the country in the honour of one of India's finest engineers and a reputed statesman.

On the occasion, we look back at the career graphs of some of the well-known personalities in the showbiz who come from engineering backgrounds. Here are few of the popular names who pursued the educational stream before making a career in the world of entertainment.

R. Madhavan

One of the finest Indian actors, R Madhavan had an excellent academic contingent. He went to IIT-Madras and is a proud graduate of Bachelors in Technology in Mechanical Engineering.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant had an academic route ahead of him before he entered the world of entertainment. A brilliant student always, he scored 7th rank in All India Engineering Entrance Exams (AIEEE) in 2003. However, he dropped out in the third year while pursuing Mechanical Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering to follow his passion for acting.

Sonu Sood

Now an admired philanthropist, Sonu Sood was a struggling model before he met with success as an actor. He completed his engineering in electronics from Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering, Nagpur.

Vicky Kaushal

Before charming audiences with his on-screen presence, Vicky Kaushal was a student at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology in Mumbai. However, soon after graduating in electronics and telecommunications engineering, he panned his attention to be in front of the camera.

Kartik Aaryan

Born and brought up in Gwalior, Kartik Aaryan secured a degree before he could follow his dreams of acting. He graduated in Engineering in Biotechnology from Mumbai.

Riteish Deshmukh

Born to a veteran politician Vilasrao Deshmukh, Riteish went to Kamla Raheja College of Architecture in Mumbai. The actor studied architect engineering and got a degree.

Taapsee Pannu

Before stunning fans with her incredible performances, Taapsee completed her graduation. She has a degree in Computer Science Engineering from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology, New Delhi.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon used to be a studious name among her peers before becoming an actor. She holds a BTech degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Jaypee, Noida.

