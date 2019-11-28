Enid Blyton 51st Death Anniversary: 7 Books by the Children's Author One Must Read

One of the world's best-selling children's authors since the 1930's, Enid Blyton wrote a number of series as well as on topics in a number of genres. She is perhaps best remembered for her children's classics Noddy, Famous Five and Secret Seven series. The author, who was born on August 11, 1897 in South London, breathed her last on November 28, 1968 at the age of 71.

Though often criticised for her alleged use of themes including complaints that they were elitist, sexist and racist, they still have a lot of popularity among children who enjoy the spirit of adventure that the works of Blyton portray. Reading her novels often takes one back to their days of childhood and sense of brotherhood and adventure the books went on to epitomise.

On the author's 51st death anniversary, here's looking at seven works by Blyton one must read.

Child Whispers (1922): Blyton's first published work, the book had illustrations by Phyllis Chase, and has a collection of 28 poems.

Book of Brownies (1926): Often considered to be one of Blyton's greatest works for children, the story is about three naughty brownies, Hop, Skip and Jump who are tricked by the Witch Green-eyes into helping her to kidnap the Princess Peronel. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

The Naughtiest Girl in the School (1940): The first novel in The Naughtiest Girl series, the book is about a spoiled, pampered girl Elizabeth Allen who is sent to the Whyteleafe boarding school.

The Wishing-Chair (1937, 1950): A series of two novels by Blyton, the books are about Peter and Mollie and their wishing chair which can take them wherever they want to go. But what follows are a series of adventures that will leave readers at the edge of their seats.

The Secret Seven (1949) from the Secret Seven Series: A series of 15 novels, the novel sees seven youngsters and their adventures as they try to unlock mysteries. The first book sees Jack witness suspicious activity near a large house where only a deaf, cantankerous caretaker resides. The Seven think that a person must be held prisoner there and an adventure ensues.

Five on a Treasure Island (1942) from the Famous Five Series: The first novel in the series, it traces Julian, Dick, George, Anne and Timmy's adventure while they are spending their summer with their Aunt Fanny and Uncle Quentin at their home Kirrin Cottage.

The Secret of Killimooin from The Secret Series: The novel follows the protagonists, Peggy, Mike, Nora and Jack who are invited by Prince Paul to his palace in Baronia for the holidays. However, the roasting summer soon prompts them to head for their castle in the mountains, a region which is terrorized by robbers, whose hideouts are unknown. The Prince and his pals are swoon sucked into an adventure as they try to find the robbers and subsequently try to save themselves from their clutches as well.

