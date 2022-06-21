Enjoy Delicious Makhmali Kofta, Here’s The Recipe

We all are conscious of our health but you can also keep yourself fit by having a delicious and healthy dinner. People adopt new dishes daily for dinner so they don’t get bored. If you are also tired of the same dishes, then we have a delicious recipe for you that will bring a change in the routine.

In this article, we are sharing with you the amazing recipe for makhmali kofta, which will enhance the taste of dinner. You can easily prepare this meal. The special thing about this recipe is that it is tasty as well as healthy. So, let’s know in detail the method of making makhmali koftas.

Ingredients:

100 grams – khoya

6 tbsp – all-purpose flour

1/8 tsp – sweet soda

60 grams – ghee

1 tsp – cumin

1 tsp – finely chopped ginger

2 tbsp – poppy seeds

1/4 cup -coconut powder

1 tsp – ground coriander

2 tsp salt (as per taste)

1 tsp – garam masala

1/4 tsp – ground black pepper

2 tsp – cornflour dissolved in 1/2 cup milk

2 tsp – chopped coriander leaves

Method:

Step 1: First of all, mash the khoya well. After this add a little more flour and knead it like a dough. Make small balls of this dough. It can be made in the shape of a kofta.

Step 2: Heat ghee in a pan. Now fry the small balls of dough in it till it becomes light brown. Keep in mind that it should be on low flame. Take them out after it turns brown in a vessel and keep them aside.

Step 3: To make gravy, soak poppy seeds and coconut in some water for an hour and grind them to make a paste.

Step 4: Heat ghee in a deep pan and add cumin seeds. When cumin seeds crackle, add ginger and fry till it turns light brown.

Step 5: Add ground poppy seeds, coconut paste, coriander, salt, garam masala, and black pepper and fry. Add 3 cups of water and boil for about 5 minutes.

Step 6: Now, add cornflour solution and boil for a few minutes, then add koftas. Boil again for 2 to 3 minutes and garnish with cream and green coriander leaves. Makhmali koftas are ready.

This delicious recipe takes only 30 mins to get ready. Try this at home and enjoy it with your family.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.