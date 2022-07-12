Enjoy Monsoon Rains With This Healthy and Crunchy Sweet Corn Recipe

Imagine, it’s raining, you are having a cup of tea and you crave that one tasty evening snack. However, you can’t compromise on your diet, either. Feels sad right? Don’t be! As monsoon is here and we know, you must be craving the yummy and fulfilling snack recipes to try this season without compromising your health and weight. You said it and we heard it! Today, we’ve come up with an interesting and crunchy sweet corn recipe which is not just healthy but also has those amazing delicious flavours that you need to satisfy your taste buds.

Recently, the digital creator Gunjan shared an amazing recipe on her Instagram. Motivating everyone to be healthy and fit, she has shared a crispy corn recipe which can be made quickly without using any excess oil. Let’s take a look at the amazing recipe!

Ingredients

Boiled sweet corn – 1 bowl

Vinegar – 1 tsp

Soy Sauce – 2 tsp

Red chilli powder – tsp

Chaat masala – tsp

Corn Flour – 1 tbsp

Olive oil – 1 tbsp

Green coriander – 1 tbsp

Lemon juice – 1 tsp

Salt – as per taste

Recipe

Take boiled sweet corn in a bowl.

Add vinegar, soy sauce, red chilli powder, corn flour, and olive oil to the boiled sweet corn and mix well.

If you have an air fryer, put the sweet corn in the air fryer and cook it for 15 minutes at 200 degrees Celsius.

In case you don’t have an air fryer, then take a pan and brush it with a little oil. Now, pour the sweet corn into the pan and cook for 5-7 minutes on low flame. Keep stirring the sweet corn continuously to prevent burning. Once it becomes crispy, take them out.

Now to the crunchy sweet corn, add salt, lemon juice, chaat masala and coriander leaves.

Toss well and enjoy the hot and crunchy sweet corn with your cup of tea or coffee.

