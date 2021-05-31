Enjoy the Rain but Protect Yourself From Catching Monsoon Diseases

Southwest Monsoon is likely to make an onset over Kerala by June 3 after a delay of two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. Most parts of the country is experiencing rainfall since last few days. The IMD had announced the monsoon’s arrival in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 21.

Along with rain, monsoon acts as a host to a number of diseases, including the mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, chikungunya and Zika. While the rains do bring a much needed relief from the scorching heat and dust of summers, it also brings in a lot of infections during this period. Furthermore, the humid atmosphere also turns the digestive system week and increases risk of monsoon ailments including protection from mosquitoes.

Here are tips to prevent monsoon diseases:

Dengue and Malaria

Both mosquito-borne, dengue has symptoms like high fever, joint and muscle pain, rashes etc. While 3.34 million people around the world were infected with dengue in 2016, malaria reportedly affected 219 million people around the globe in 2017.

To prevent these monsoon diseases, one needs to protect themselves against monsoon diseases. Store water in covered areas, and ensure proper water disposal. Avoid water stagnancy and wear full-sleeved clothes. Using mosquito repellent is also advised.

Diarrhoea

An intestine infection, the symptoms include loose water stool, fever, nausea, absominal cramps, blood in urine etc.

Wash fruits and vegetables before eating or cooking. Avoid foods rich in fats and sugar. Also, make sure drinking water is clean and the use of hand sanitiser is advised to avoid germs.

Jaundice and typhoid

Jaundice sees the secretion of excess bilirubin in the system. On the other hand typhoid is caused by the Salmonella typhi bacteria. Health conditions that can cause destruction of red blood cells are capable of causing jaundice, which also makes a person more susceptible to malaria, sickle cell anemia and other autoimmune disorders.

Making sure that there is better sanitation and drinking clean water is extremely important, along with washing hands properly before and after meals. If already with condition, one can go for anti-allergic medicines, antiemetics to get relief from nausea or urge to vomit and pain killers, only after prior consultation with doctors.

Pneumonia

Caused by bacteria and virus that are present in air that we breathe. It is characterised by inflamed air sacs. Symptoms are chest pain, fatigue, changes in mental awareness, nausea, vomiting, shortness of breath, etc.

The lung infection can be prevented by cleaning hands regularly as well as using hand sanitisers. Eating healthy food like fruits and vegetables is advised. Furthermore, indulging in daily exercise keeps the immunity strong.

