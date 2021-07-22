Sawan 2021: Enjoy These Interesting Ghewar Varieties During Sawan Month

Ghewar, a popular dessert in North India, is closely associated with the monsoon season. Shops are filled with this sweet that resembles a honeycomb. The Sawan month in the Hindu calendar sees many important festivals such as Raksha Bandhan and Teej. Ghewar is an integral part of these festivals. It is essentially a sweet made of flour dipped in sugar syrup.

While Ghewar is a familiar dessert, did you know that there are more than one type of ghewars? We check out some of the most popular ones here.

Malai Ghewar

The procedure and the ingredients required to make Malai Ghewar is almost identical to the one required to make plain and dry fruit Ghewar. You would need maida, milk, ghee, and sugar syrup. The only difference between them is that one half of Malai Ghewar remains soft, while the other one is crispy. That is due to the fact that a thick layer of cream and mawa is poured over the Ghewar.

Rabri Ghewar

Instead of using plain milk, and you would have guessed it by its name, rabri is used while making this Ghewar. People like to add dry fruits, saffron, and even jaggery to it.

Chocolate Ghewar

Chocolate Ghewar is rapidly gaining popularity. In this type of Ghewar, cocoa powder is also added to the flour mix. It is brown in colour so you would not have any difficulty in differentiating it from other Ghewars in your neighbourhood’s sweet shop.

