Enjoy This Tangy and Nutritious Fox-nut Chaat as Your Evening Snack

Makhana Chaat, a nutritious and tasty dish, is one of the greatest methods to incorporate nutrient-rich fox nuts into our regular diet. It makes an excellent teatime snack. A simple yet tasty chaat meal that comes together quickly if you have chat chutneys on hand. Roasted Phool makhana (Fox Nuts) are mixed in a creamy yoghurt sauce and topped with tamarind jaggery chutney, green chutney, and spices. Phool Makhana chaat has a somewhat sweet, tangy, and spicy flavour. The dish is gluten-free and will keep you satisfied for a long time.

To make this you will need these ingredients-

Makhana / Fox Nuts - 3 cups

Roasted peanuts - ¼ cup

Onion - 1 chopped

Tomato - 1, chopped

Boiled potato - 1, peeled and chopped

Black salt - ½ tsp,

Roasted cumin powder - ¼ tsp

Chaat masala - ¼ tsp,

Red chilli powder - as per taste

Green chutney

Advertisement

Tamarind Chutney

Homemade sev - for servings

Coriander leaves - ¼ cup

Curd- ½ cup

Lemon - 1

Ghee- 2 spoon

In a pan, melt the ghee and add the Makhanas. Gently roast them on low flame for 4-5 minutes, or until they turn crispy. Continue to stir them somewhere between so that the makhana does not burn. Crush one Phool makhana in your palm to see whether it has been properly roasted. If it breaks easily and makes a crunching sound, they are properly roasted.

Move the roasted makhana to a platter and set it aside to cool. Then, in the same pan, melt the ghee and add the red chilli powder, turmeric, chaat powder, black salt, and seasoning. Combine thoroughly. Mix in the roasted makhanas well. Toss for around 2 minutes, or until the spices are well distributed. Allow the Makhana to reach room temperature before serving.

Combine the roasted spicy makhana, onion, tomato, coriander leaves, unsalted peanuts, green sauce, sweet tamarind chutney, lime juice, curd, chat masala, and salt in a large mixing bowl. Add diced boiled potato. Mix everything together quickly. If necessary, add extra chutneys. Garnish with onion, tomato, toasted peanuts, sev, and coriander leaves, if desired. Serve the phool makhana bhel right away.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.