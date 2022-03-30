Enjoy Unlimited Food at Kavya Express Buffet in Delhi's Laxminagar

A new buffet restaurant, Kavya Express Buffet, is growing extremely popular in Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar area. The reason is simple. Spend Rs 150, and enjoy 15 different dishes as part of the buffet. Let’s learn more about this place.

As part of the buffet, you can taste six vegetables, two types of rice, three continental (Chinese) items, different salads and Rotis for lunch and dinner. Some of the items include pickle, chilli fry, simple onion, vinegar onion, chutney, raita besides noodles, macaroni, Manchurian, matar pulao, plain rice, mix veg, dal fry, curry, dal makhani, matar mushroom, kadai paneer etc.

Some of the vegetable items keep changing as per the season. With these, one can taste Butter Naan, Plain Naan, Lachha Paratha, Tandoori Roti, Tawa Roti, Plain Naan.

The hotel owner says one can eat whatever they want, adding there’s no limit on how much they can eat. He, however, wants people to ensure that food is not wasted.

The dishes served here taste like your homemade food. But there is no dessert in the package. You can always opt for it separately. A Gulab Jamun costs Rs 15, while Rabri Rs 20.

This restaurant was started only six months ago. However, within a few months, it gained huge popularity. The buffet is served here twice a day. From 12 to 4 in the afternoon and from 7 to 11 at night. This new buffet restaurant in Laxmi Nagar has a 4-star rating.

