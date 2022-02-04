Enough of Baingan Bharta. It's Aloo Bharta's Turn Now in Dinner

You must have had Baingan Bharta and chapati for dinner, but now you must try Aloo Bharta instead. The recipe of Aloo Bharta is very simple and easy. You do not have to roast potatoes for this recipe. For Aloo Bharta, you only have to roast some spices and mix them with potatoes.

The ingredients include-

Potato - 500 grams (boiled)

Amchur powder - 1 teaspoon

Gram Masala powder - 1 teaspoon

Chat Masala powder - 1 teaspoon

Salt - as per taste

Green chilli - 2 to 3 finely chopped

Green coriander - 2 tablespoons finely chopped

Dry red chilli - 2 to 3

Cumin - 1 teaspoon

Black pepper - 1 teaspoon

Whole coriander - 2 teaspoon

Onion - 2 cut in medium size thin-slice

Asafoetida - a pinch

Oil - 1/4th cup

Aloo Bharta Recipe

First take cumin, whole coriander, dry red chilli, and black pepper in a pan and dry roast them until a fragrance starts coming. Now keep these spices on a plate to cool down. Till then, mash the boiled potatoes. Do not mash it very finely, leave some chunks. Now take the cooled spices, put them in a mixer and grind them, and put this powder in mashed potatoes.

Next, you have to properly mix garam masala powder, amchur powder, chat masala powder, salt as per taste, green chilli, and green coriander. Next, put some oil in a pan and heat it. Put cumin and asafoetida together and cook it for a while. Now put onion in the pan and fry till it turns light golden brown. Add the potato mixture that you prepared and cook it for 4 to 5 minutes.

Add some green coriander and mix it. You aloo Bharta is ready. You can serve it with chapati or Paratha.

