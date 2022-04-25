Enough of Regular Breakfast, Try This Easy To Make Amritsari Aloo Kulcha Next

People generally prefer their breakfast to be minimal and light but not every day, right? If you are tired of having a similar boring breakfast regularly, then this is something you have to try for sure. We are talking about the famous Amritsari Aloo Kulcha, which is an absolute delight and loaded with flavours. We hear you, already slurping! Let’s get started with the procedure

Ingredients for Amritsari Aloo Kulcha

Maida – 2 cups

Potatoes boiled – 4

Sugar – 1 tsp

Curd – 1/4 cup

Baking Powder – 1 tsp

Baking Soda – 1/4 tsp

Green chilli chopped – 1

Garam Masala – 1/4 tsp

Ajwain – 1/4 tsp

Sesame – 1 tbsp

Green coriander chopped – 2 tbsp

Red chilli powder – 1/2 tsp

Ginger grated – 1 tsp

Oil – 2 tsp

Salt – as per taste

How to make Amritsari Aloo Kulcha

Start with putting maida and curd in a mixing bowl and mix it.

After this add sugar, baking soda and baking powder and mix it well.

Now add lukewarm water little by little and knead the flour.

Now cover it with a thin cotton cloth and keep it aside for two hours.

Now take another bowl and put peeled boiled potatoes and mash them well.

Now add garam masala, cumin, carom seeds, grated ginger, red chilli, and green chilli and mix it well. Your potato stuffing for Kulcha is ready.

After this, take maida flour and knead it one more time.

After that, make balls out of it.

Now take a ball and while pressing it lightly in the middle, place some potato stuffing.

Then close the dough, add a little sesame and green coriander leaves from the top, mix it and roll it, giving the ball an oval shape.

Now take a nonstick pan/Tawa and keep it to heat on low flame.

During this, put some oil on the pan and spread it all around.

When the tawa becomes hot, take a kulcha and with the help of a brush, apply water to one side of it and stick it on the hot pan.

Turn the pan on the gas for a minute and let the kulcha cook directly on fire until it turns golden brown.

After that, take out the kulcha and keep it aside. Similarly, make all of them.

Your delicious Kulchas for breakfast are ready. Serve them with any of your favourite chutney and top it off with butter. Enjoy!

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.