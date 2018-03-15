Ensure Right Skincare In Changing Weather

March is the month of changing weather. Be mindful of skin issues, and keep troubles away by exfoliating twice a week and by using a moisturiser with SPF in it, suggest experts.Sham Kumar, Assistant Education Manager at Kiehl's India, Geetika Mittal Gupta, Founder and Medical Director at ISAAC, and Shubhika Jain, founder of RAS Luxury Oils, have given inputs:* Exfoliating your skin can really help in the rejuvenating your skin. Do so at least twice a week using the appropriate exfoliating products according to the skin type like face scrubs, exfoliating face masques.This removes dead cells, dull skin-debris, improving hydration from toners and moisturisers.* Use a nourishing facial oil before applying SPF lotions.* Peels can really help breaking the toughest layers of dead skin, we recommend a gentle peel with the quinoa husk extract (superfood) which is known for ultimate exfoliating properties, gentle on skin, safe for acne prone and even sensitive skin types.* Antioxidants can really help in rejuvenation of skin cells. Pure vitamin C in the serums and moisturisers rejuvenates skin and known for other benefits like boosting collagen and elastin production in your skin, protection from free radicals.* Follow the correct skincare regimen during evening time. Some of the essentials oils that can help rejuvenate skin at night are primrose oil, which is extracted from the ripe seeds of the evening primrose.It contains essential fatty acids that the body cannot produce on its own that help to repair the skin barrier while maintaining hydration and elasticity. Lavender oil has soothing and calming properties, this oil helps skin looking brighter and healthier.* A vitamin-C serum is a must in every woman's arsenal. It is a powerful antioxidant to combat the effects of free radical damage due to air pollution. It leaves the skin with a soft dewy glow all over.* Retinol being one of the richest sources of vitamin A, combats wrinkles, smoothens the skin and slows the overall signs of ageing over time.* Never neglect on a healthy nutritious diet. It is crucial to maintain a healthy and youthful skin. Stay away from inflammatory foods such as excessive oil, dairy and opt for plenty of fruits and vegetables.* Hydrate your body by drinking plenty of water every day to add to the glow of your skin.* Keep your skin hydrated by using hydrosols -- floral waters made from the steam distillation of various plant materials. Rose is highly recommended as not only does it have a refreshing scent, it is anti-inflammatory and helps maintain the skins PH balance.