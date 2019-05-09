Take the pledge to vote

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
1-min read

Enter Sunder Nursery with Inked Finger on May 12

Sunder Nursery, listed among 100 of the World's Best Places, has more than 280 native tree species, 80 bird species and a rich ensemble of tomb buildings.

IANS

Updated:May 9, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
Enter Sunder Nursery with Inked Finger on May 12
Image: Sunder Nursery Website
On May 12, when Delhi's seven constituencies go to the polls, your inked finger will serve as your entry ticket into the national capital's 90-acre heritage park Sunder Nursery, that surrounds the Mughal-era sandstone mausoleum Humayun's Tomb.

"Sunder Nursery is designed to serve Delhi's citizens as a tranquil yet celebratory zone. We hope many will be enthused to come to Sunder Nursery after voting to celebrate participation in the festival of democracy.

"We are hopeful this will serve as an incentive to many to actually vote," AKTC CEO Ratish Nanda told IANS.

Known as Azim Bagh in Mughal times, the park was conserved by the cultural non-profit The Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) starting 2007. It now has more than 280 native tree species, 80 bird species and a rich ensemble of tomb buildings.

It is listed among 100 of the World's Best Places by TIME magazine. Entry into the Nursery otherwise costs Rs 30.
