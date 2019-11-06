Erica Fernandes Enjoys a Therapeutic Vacation in Singapore, See Pics
Erica Fernandes is known for playing the role of Prerna on Ekta Kapoor's show titled Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
Image of Erica Fernandes, courtesy of @pinkvillatelly/Instagram
The toll that acting can take on a person is often underestimated. For this reason, both television and film actors often need breaks to replenish their mental and physical strength. Erica Fernandes is one actress who understands that need and makes sure she makes the most of her free time.
Erica is currently enjoying her break in Singapore and has been rewarding fans with breathtaking pictures from her trip. She recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself standing in an urban jungle around numerous huge buildings. In the picture, she could be seen in a mustard dress with black boots and a sling bag. In the caption, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress stated that travel is her form of therapy.
Erica Fernandes will soon be returning to continue her role as Prerna on the Ekta Kapoor show alongside co-star Parth Samthaan. The show's central antagonist is currently being played by Aamna Sharif.
Erica Fernandes' performance on the show has won a number of hearts and was even nominated for the Indian Television Academy Awards. Prior to the beginning of the show, Fernandes had also pointed out that she related to her character for being independent and a multi-tasker. She had also expressed her admiration for her character's quality of standing up for right against wrong.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 36 Written Updates: Sidharth Shukla Aggressive Again, Fights with Mahira Sharma
- Akshay Kumar Shares His Music Video, Filhall's, First Look with Nupur Sanon
- Mozilla Firefox Could Just Win The Fight Against The Irritating Notification Spam
- Jadon Sancho and...? Chelsea's January Wishlist Revealed If Transfer Ban is Lifted
- 'Don't Touch Me, I'm Celebrity': Twitter Mocks Ranu Mondal for 'Misbehaving' with Fan