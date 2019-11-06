Take the pledge to vote

Erica Fernandes Enjoys a Therapeutic Vacation in Singapore, See Pics

Erica Fernandes is known for playing the role of Prerna on Ekta Kapoor's show titled Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

News18.com

November 6, 2019
Erica Fernandes Enjoys a Therapeutic Vacation in Singapore, See Pics
Image of Erica Fernandes, courtesy of @pinkvillatelly/Instagram

The toll that acting can take on a person is often underestimated. For this reason, both television and film actors often need breaks to replenish their mental and physical strength. Erica Fernandes is one actress who understands that need and makes sure she makes the most of her free time.

Erica is currently enjoying her break in Singapore and has been rewarding fans with breathtaking pictures from her trip. She recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself standing in an urban jungle around numerous huge buildings. In the picture, she could be seen in a mustard dress with black boots and a sling bag. In the caption, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress stated that travel is her form of therapy.

Erica Fernandes will soon be returning to continue her role as Prerna on the Ekta Kapoor show alongside co-star Parth Samthaan. The show's central antagonist is currently being played by Aamna Sharif.

Erica Fernandes' performance on the show has won a number of hearts and was even nominated for the Indian Television Academy Awards. Prior to the beginning of the show, Fernandes had also pointed out that she related to her character for being independent and a multi-tasker. She had also expressed her admiration for her character's quality of standing up for right against wrong.

