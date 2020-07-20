Erica Fernandes Gives Herself a Makeover with New Haircut

Erica Fernandes, on Sunday, treated her Instagram fam with a video flaunting her new chop. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress posted an IGTV clip wherein she can be seen giving herself a fine hair cut at home. In the video that reads “Quarantine cut”, Erica showed off her skills as could be seen in the front bangs she trimmed and then flipped her hair in excitement.

She captioned the post, "Snip snip .. new look."

Hacked actress Hina Khan gave Erica a huge shout out as she commented on her post, “Bang On (heart eyed emojis)” Other friends from the industry such as Arjun Bijlani and Sonyaa Ayodhya were also all praises for Erica’s talent.

Talking about Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the shooting for the show was adjourned temporarily after the male protagonist, Parth Samthaan, tested positive for COVID-19. His co-stars including Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel, Pooja Banerjee, Aamna Sharif also underwent the swab test and were tested negative for the deadly virus. Parth has been undergoing treatment for coronavirus at home.

However, as per a report in Pinkvilla, the filming of KZK reboot resumed sans Parth Samathaan (Anurag Basu), Erica Fernandes (Prerna Sharma) and Aamna Sharif (Komolika).

Last Friday, work resumed on sets with Karan Patel (Mr. Bajaj) and Pooja Banerjee (Nivedita Basu) and Shubhaavi Choksey (Mohini) shooting their respective segments. The makers of the show have tweaked the storyline, sending Anurag (played by Parth) out of town for work.

Keywords: Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Ekta Kapoor, Instagram, Covid-19