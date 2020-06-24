Erica Fernandes Preparing Extra Food Every Day For 3 Months To Feed Her Building's Security Guards

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes says the quarantine period has taught everybody a lot of lessons. She has also urged people to engage in "selfless deeds", especially during difficult times as these.

"Enjoy every moment of life. Laugh out loud, be kind to others. At the end of the day, nothing else matters. Money and status don't hold value here, humanity does," she said.

"Quarantine period has taught everybody a lot of lessons. During these last 3 months, one thing which I made sure was that we prepared extra food daily to give to our security guards in the society building. Since they stay away from their family and guard us day and night, doing their duty effortlessly. Further, we all building residents got together and even offered these security guards some financial aids for such difficult times. I feel we all should do our bit and co-exist in a society where we do selfless deeds," she added.

Erica is gearing up for the shoot of her show "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" to resume soon. It is aired on Star Plus.