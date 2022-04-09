Erica Fernandes Takes Our Breath Away Everytime She Goes Ethnic, Pics Inside

Erica Fernandes is known to rule the television screens with her power-packed performances. The actor has never left a chance to impress the audience through her presence. She rose to fame by playing the role of Prerna in the sequel of the popular Ekta Kapoor show, Kasuatii Zindagii Kay. Her characters speak volumes of her personality and she didn’t play the quiet, shy, girl next door roles, rather she was bold, confident and an inspiration to all with her on-screen presence.

When it comes to the magic of off-screen, Erica is indeed a true Indian beauty. She knows how to pull off any look with grace and confidence. Her smile adds an extra ounce to her look. While she continues to make us go aww over her style, let’s look at some of the iconic ethnic looks of Erica Fernandes.

To make her appearance on the cover of Fab Look magazine, Erica donned up the golden saree with a heavy embellished blouse. Making heads turn by her look, she chose to go bold with nude lips and stud earrings.

Giving the best bridesmaid look inspiration, Erica looked sexy in the off white lehenga by Bare and Blur. She donned a tika and heavy earrings and gave us true wedding vibes.

Black never fails to leave an impression on all. Erica definitely knows how to experiment with the traditional attire by giving it a slight twist. She chose to wear a jacket instead of a dupatta to style an indo-western look. The clean bun made Erica look chic and classy.

With her bohemian look, Erica levelled up her fashion game and gave a twist to the authentic saree. The Dimple Shroff saree is nothing less than a dream to wear with refined work and extraordinary embroidery. The oxidised silver jewellery made Erica’s inner goddess shine bright in this look.

